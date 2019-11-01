Eric Hogan & Tara Hungerford

Firefly Books

2019, 32 pages

ages 3+

Looking for some fun nature books for your child? Gumboot Kids Nature Mysteries is a series of books aimed at kids 3 to 7 years old which was adapted from the award-winning CBC Kids program. Scout and Daisy gather clues about a nature mystery where they affirm their findings by verifying their evidence at the library.

The Case of the Vanishing Caterpillar (ISBN: 9780228101949) sees Scout wonder where his caterpillar friend has gone. After gathering clues, Scout and Daisy learn about a chrysalis, butterflies and a process called metamorphosis. And they solve their case. At the back of the book there are field notes that include descriptions for a butterfly’s “antennae”, “thorax”, “abdomen”, “legs” and “wings” along with an illustration of “A Painted Lady Butterfly” showing where these parts are located. Interesting facts about butterflies are also included. There is even a craft project of how you can make a butterfly out of flower petals and leaves.

Other books in the series are: The Case of the Story Rock (ISBN: 9780228101925); The Case of the Growing Bird Feeder (ISBN: 9780228101901) and The Case of the WoodenTimekeeper (ISBN: 9780228101963). In these stories Scout and Daisy solve cases pertaining to fossils, sunflowers and the growth rings of a tree. At the end of each story there are interesting “Field Notes” as well as a fun “Nature Craft” that children can make.

Nice, educational nature series for children.

Max’s Box

Brian Wray, illustrated by Shiloh Penfield

Schiffer Kids

2019, 32 pages

ISBN: 9780764358043

ages 3+

Max’s parents give him a special box, one that holds everything as with each item put into it, the box grows bigger. Not only does the box hold toys, it also holds onto Max’s feelings. When situations make Max feel hurt, angry or embarrassed, he stores these feelings in the box. As the box grows very large, it becomes difficult for Max to drag “around this huge box”. Activities like riding a bike and climbing trees with friends become very difficult if not impossible. Max worries that he will be stuck with the giant box forever until he has a great idea, an idea that will allow the box – and everything inside of it including his feelings and worries – to go away.

Max’s Box is a good picture book that helps parents, teachers and other adults discuss the topic of emotions and feelings with children. At the back of the book there is a section on emotions including how adults can help a child express and manage their emotions.

