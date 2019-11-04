Hamilton councillors are stuck between a rock and a hard place as they stare down a 5.5 per cent average tax increase for the 2020 budget.

For the last 12 years, the average tax hike on residents has been 1.9 per cent, with the highest increase occurring in 2008 when it was 3.8 per cent. In places other than Hamilton, councillors would be applauded for their handling of the city’s finances — but in Hamilton, it is a different story.

The average tax increase is that, an average. Because of area rating and assessment rates, homeowners living outside the downtown have been paying higher than average taxes. It's nobody’s surprise that Hamilton has been repeatedly cited as one of the highest-taxed cities in the province.

And property taxes are only one of a number of fees that property owners have had to dig deeper into their pockets to pay. Over the next few months, it is almost a certainty that councillors will increase user fees and boost the water and wastewater rates to help pay for the aging infrastructure.

Over the last few years through, as certain parts of the downtown have been redeveloping, those homeowners are getting a sense of how rising tax increases have been impacting suburban property owners. With waterfront development, new residential buildings, and of course light rail transit, properties are increasing in value — a double-edged sword for homeowners who want their homes to increase in value but hate the higher taxes that go with it.

Contributing to all residential property owners’ rising taxes is Hamilton’s disproportionate ratio between industrial/commercial properties versus residential. When industrial companies fled the city in droves 30 years, ago it forced residential properties to absorb those property taxes to a point where the ratio today is about 70 per cent residential to 30 per cent industrial/commercial.

So it isn’t a surprise that councillors are reluctant to raise taxes to make up the $52-million shortfall in the 2020 budget. They are only too aware of the need for improving the city’s transit and infrastructure so the city can accommodate a growing population that is expected to reach 780,000 by 2041. Yet Hamilton has an infrastructure deficit of $120 million to $195 million just for roads and sidewalks.

To even get to a reasonable inflationary tax increase of 2.6 per cent, they would have to either raise $25.7 million in extra revenue or eliminate the corresponding amount of money in expenses. Faced with a similar dilemma in 2017, councillors and finance staff sliced 83 staff positions, saving about $11 million. But that move, according to staff, is untenable.

There are options, of course: increasing user fees, trimming programs and services here and there, eliminating service levels, cutting grants to community organizations, closing underused facilities. But most of these options are stopgap solutions to what will be an ongoing budget dilemma over the next few years.

As Mayor Fred Eisenberger said, residents have had it comfortable when it comes to paying their property taxes. Now the hard work will begin in 2020.