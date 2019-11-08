If I had a chance to meet royalty at a garden show, such as the Chelsea Flower Show, you can be sure I would be there!

It sounds like the best of both worlds — celebrity gawking and new plant stalking. For those of us who attend Canada Blooms each year, we focus on the newest plants and trends, with little expectation of seeing much in the way of celebrities, let alone royalty. Perhaps just as well, or we all might leave with strained necks as we peer through the crowds for a glimpse of an elusive royal.

David Hobson, a Yorkshire native, is going to talk to us about the famous Chelsea Flower Show, put on each year in London, England by the Royal Horticultural Society. For over 100 years this flower show has been an annual fixture, and its popularity is enormous.

For six days in May the world’s finest garden designers put on beautiful and unusual displays on the grounds of Chelsea Hospital.

A 12,000 square metre temporary structure houses thousands of plants, including the latest introductions, and the range and quality of the plants is unsurpassed. In 2019 the Duchess of Cambridge had her own design garden there, with the theme of “Back to Nature.” Talk about an endorsement for gardening!

Well, if we can’t be there perhaps the next best thing is to hear from someone who has. David Hobson has been the weekly garden columnist for the Waterloo Region Record for eighteen years, and has contributed online with the Hamilton Spectator. His articles have appeared in Garden Making magazine, Grand magazine, and Canadian Gardening magazine.

A humorist, storyteller and photographer, he is a popular speaker at horticultural societies and gardening clubs, where he shares the humour and passion of a lifelong gardener.

Come out and hear David Hobson speak Nov. 20 at the Flamborough Horticultural Society meeting, held at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Jennifer Godyn is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit www.gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905-689-6722.