As I sit down to write this column, it is hard to believe that a whole year has gone by since central Flamborough and Dundas were combined into one ward.

I want to thank each and every person who has contacted me to share their ideas, suggestions, concerns and frustrations. It has been a privilege to hear from you and I will continue to work hard to address the issues that matter most to us in our ward and across the city.

The work on King Street, heading up the hill to Greensville and beyond, is now complete and the road has reopened — much to the relief of so many. Thanks go out to city employee, Gus Grisales, for his quick thinking.

While going about his job, he recognized a problem, immediately stopped the traffic and called roads staff for assistance. No one knows what his diligence may have avoided. Kudos and appreciation to him from everyone.

The changing of the colours has had an enormous impact on our community once again. We all love the beauty of the scenic display that nature provides us, here in this valley, and the view from our incredible escarpment.

However, it comes with a price — thousands of people throng to this area and, although we don't begrudge them the opportunity to view the splendour, there is an impact on the surrounding area.

I am committed to working with the neighbourhoods to try to find ways to manage, preserve and protect the natural environment for those who live with the impact and those who pass through for a visit. Safety is a priority for all.

It has been a pleasure to spend a significant amount of time in Greensville and surrounding areas this year. I've met some wonderful people, heard some incredible stories and seen enough to make me realize the necessity of managing the volume of visitors who flock to our rural settlement area, which does not have the infrastructure to handle being a major tourist attraction. I won't give up.

Get ready, the season is upon us! The 105th Dundas Christmas Tree Lighting is all set for the evening of Friday, Nov. 22 at Memorial Square in downtown Dundas.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. with carolling and treats, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit from a fella in red.