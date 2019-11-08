With the recent announcement of the $100 million expansion of DHL Express at Hamilton International Airport, I would like to take a moment to highlight some of the other investments being made and why I believe they indicate our province is on the right economic track.

Earlier this year, KF Aerospace, Canada’s largest commercial aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facility, announced a 30-million dollar investment, also at Hamilton International Airport.

This will nearly triple its current workforce from 150 to 425 employees and expand its commercial maintenance repair facility as part of a four-year plan.

Moreover, KF Aerospace has partnered with Mohawk College, which will give students access to highly skilled, good-paying jobs.

This approach is also being taken by Liburdi Group, a leader in the nuclear energy field, which recently moved its Hamilton operation into a new 40,000-square-foot facility.

Liburdi also partners with colleges and universities in developing co-op programs, to ensure they have a properly trained workforce and provide opportunities for young people in the skilled trades our province so desperately needs.

Stryker Corporation and L3 Harris Wescam, large companies that require highly skilled workforces, have both this year announced they are expanding and moving into larger state-of-the-art facilities in my riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

And last week, I was thrilled to be with the minister of economic development, job creation and trade, Vic Fedeli, as Corbec Galvanized Steel, based in Quebec, announced plans to build a new plant in Flamborough-Glanbrook near Canada Bread and Maple Leaf. This 100,000-square-foot facility will cost between $50 and $100 million and when completed, is expected to employ about 100 people.

This all speaks to our government’s multi-pronged approach to ensuring our post-secondary institutions offer programs that will fit the jobs of the future, and that businesses see Ontario as an attractive place to invest and to grow.

This positive economic growth in Hamilton is more evidence that our government is creating jobs, cutting red tape and making sure Ontario is open for business.