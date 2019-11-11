The last couple of weeks has seen a whirlwind of positive economic news for Hamilton.

A Quebec-based steel company, Corbec, announced a $40-million plant in the Red Hill Business Park. Prior to that, there was the $30-million announcement from Panattoni Development Inc. to construct one of a planned five buildings in the airport employment growth district. There was Karma Candy opening a new production line at its downtown Hamilton factory at a total cost of $40 million. There were announcements by DHL expanding its cargo building at the Hamilton Airport, Oakrun Farm Bakery adding another production line, and the proposed $700-million residential and commercial plan to revamp the Hamilton City Centre.

And over the last few years, under the Liberal government, there has been major investments made by McMaster University in the downtown — the David Braley Health Science Centre, for example — as well as the redevelopment of the Connaught Hotel, the expansion of Stryker Canada’s new Waterdown headquarters, and of course the over $1 billion in building permits that Hamilton has seen each year over the last few years.

And, by the way, Hamilton is also currently enjoying a 4.8 per cent unemployment rate. That's one of the lowest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

So what was Doug Ford talking about when he was channelling his best U.S. President Donald Trump impersonation and stated that “Hamilton has been ignored. It has been run by the NDP, the socialists, who destroyed the city for years?”

Of course, Ford is oblivious what his 2019 budget did for the City of Hamilton, such as: eliminating the basic income pilot project; cutting needed public health programs and services for children and families; eliminating the transitional child benefit — although that has since been restored; and clawing back the Liberal’s $3-million funding for the Ancaster Arts Centre. Hamilton’s 2020 budget includes at least $5.4 million of downloaded costs that local taxpayers will have to cover.

A few days later, Ford and his cabinet ministers were in full damage control mode as they heaped praise on the city. Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy, attending a Hamilton Chamber of Commerce event, couldn’t say enough good things about the city — from its low unemployment rate to media reports citing the city’s up-and-coming status in digital and economic progress. The same day, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli also made a stop in Hamilton to bask in the glow of a groundbreaking ceremony for Corbec’s new steel plant.

While city officials downplayed the caustic remarks by the premier, Hamilton residents were understandably outraged on social media, demanding that Donna Skelly, the city's lone PC MPP, stand up for the city.

Ford, who received overwhelming support from Hamilton Conservatives during his successful leadership run for the party in 2018, should have known better than slag an up-and-coming city that is a bellwether community for Ontario. Instead of conjuring up reasons to take retribution against Hamilton, the premier and his caucus should be studying how to mimic the city’s successes across the province, while helping the vulnerable that have been left behind by ignorant “capitalists” and fly-by-night politicians.