It’s getting colder with each passing day and in just over three weeks, Santa will be coming to town.

On Nov. 30, downtown Waterdown will be transformed into something rarely seen anywhere else. For some of us, it’s just a tradition that we have come to expect, but for newcomers to our growing village, it has to be seen to be believed.

On the eve of the parade, lawn chairs start to appear along the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade route. There are a few to start, but before you know it, there are more chairs than there are free spaces. Trucks will arrive, backing into their preferred viewing spots; they may seem abandoned, but rest assured they are not. Soon you will hear the sweet sounds of children sitting in the backs of the trucks, waiting for the parade to begin.

The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., is an amazing sight, but with it comes the challenges of accessing businesses and private driveways. In advance of the parade, we ask that everyone be considerate of where they place their chairs or park their vehicles.

Please avoid personal spaces on Main Street, respect the private property of the homeowners and avoid their driveways. Please do not park your vehicles or leave chairs in an area that will infringe upon business operation.

The parade serves as a fantastic opportunity for the folks who live in town, attend the high school or have older children who no longer watch the parade to give back. We encourage you to be a part of this amazing night.

If it is of interest to you to work behind the scenes and be part of the magic, let us know. We welcome your help. Email us at info@flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.

As the parade date nears, visit the parade website at www.flamboroughsantaclausparade.com to learn more about the night, how it unfolds and how you can navigate Waterdown’s downtown core most efficiently on Nov. 30.

You can also visit our Facebook page, where we post up-to-date information, details on how to support the parade financially, where to drop off food and clothing donations prior to the event and so much more.

It’s an exciting time of year. We can’t wait to see you all enjoying the night!