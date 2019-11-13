CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Step back and gain a new perspective. You could be uncomfortable with what you are hearing. You have a precise approach to a volatile yet creative issue. This matter could involve a child. Tonight: Try to make it an early night.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Zero in on priorities, and do not allow others to confuse a situation that impacts you. You need to know what you want before you start a conversation. A discussion with a partner or associate about finances could keep your mind busy. Tonight: Go for what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be willing to take a stand over important information. You know instinctively which way to go. Do not minimize what is bothering you. A partner could be inspired by your conversation. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will support a partner in achieving a long-term goal. Be willing to follow through on a unique idea. A decision could play a strong role in others' minds. Curb a tendency to be vague. Tonight: Where music can be heard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to a partner who has a strong sense of direction and what is appropriate. Be open in a discussion that could be heated. A partner wants to discuss finances or another key matter. You might be pleased with what occurs. Tonight: Go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to others, especially because you might not have a choice. How you see a pattern developing might be the result of another person's comments. Recognize that this judgment could be biased. Tonight: Go with a partner's suggestion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a lot of ground to cover. You have your hands full dealing with different issues. You see a situation develop in a manner that impacts or could impact your day-to-day life. Tonight: Put up your feet and relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You seem to be more creative and dynamic than usual, or you might be willing to express your ideas more openly than usual. A discussion could revolve around finances. You cannot overestimate the importance of finances. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay anchored and know what you are dealing with. You have a different way of presenting new ideas and helping others see a different perspective. A boss or higher-up could be changing his or her mind right in front of you. Tonight: Head home.

BORN TODAY: TV host Jimmy Kimmel (1967), actress Whoopi Goldberg (1955), actor Chris Noth (1954)

