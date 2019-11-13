Don Cherry, I salute you.
Thank you for being yourself and for providing us older folk with years of entertainment.
You were brash and bold but you always spoke the truth — and that is exactly what we loved about you.
It is truly a sad day in Canada when you can no longer freely speak your mind, especially when so many gave their lives to protect those exact freedoms.
Fear not, for they do not know what they do.
Scott Russell, Waterdown
