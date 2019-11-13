RE: Hamilton councillors get first look into "grim" 2020 budget with proposed 5.5 per cent tax hike

OK, we all hate to pay property taxes, especially with the City Fathers spending willy-nilly. Here's a suggestion:

Every councillor and the mayor should give back the $10,000 discretionary budget they are allowed. I know $150,000 is a drop in the budget bucket, but it would show they are serious.

I'd like to see a vote be taken and see how many do want to help reduce the debt. Shame on those who don't.