GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You could be tired of dealing with financial matters and sometimes imploring another person to slow down with their spending. Schedule a late lunch with this person and have a long overdue conversation. Tonight: Out with friends.

This Week: Speak your mind. Others will listen although they might not respond as you would like.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions are close to the surface. You might suddenly be angry, yet your mood could change moments later. Fortunately, others respond easily to you. Let go and indulge yourself late afternoon. Make plans that make you feel great. Tonight: All smiles.

This Week: Curb spending. Use your self-discipline to go forward and handle a problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not feel up to snuff in the a.m. and early afternoon. Relax. Later in the day, you feel energized and recharged as you interact with a person in your life who can be irritable yet is significant to you. Tonight: A must appearance.

This Week: You beam into the week and are a force to behold. Use your magnetism and power well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Friends surround you and want to share more time with you. You could have quite a few invitations to sort through. Do not put yourself in a situation where you need to spend more than you are comfortable with. Tonight: Not to be found but smiling wherever you are.

This Week: You might not feel up to snuff until late Tuesday, when you hit your power days. Go, do and be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be more assertive than you think. Others might back off from you, but this stance is temporary. Make plans to get together with a group of friends later in the day. Tonight: A partner could act in an unexpected manner.

This Week: Zero in on a goal by late Tuesday. Slow down and relax starting Wednesday.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for someone at a distance. You begin the day making phone calls and touching base with different friends and family. You might change plans at the last minute. Tonight: A force to behold.

This Week: You cannot help but be noticed. You are poised and directed. As a result, you succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path and allows greater give-and-take between the two of you. An unexpected communication or call could encourage planning a trip in the near future. Tonight: Let others make the plans.

This Week: Reach out for an adviser. Debate the pros and cons of various situations. Consider taking action beginning Wednesday.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating becomes quite significant. You hear comments from a loved one that you never thought you'd hear. Late afternoon, schedule quality time with a very special person in your life. Tonight: Go with a suggestion.

This Week: Defer to a partner or associate about money. You do not have the control you would like. Think through a problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Defer to a pal as far as getting an errand or job completed. You might be surprised by what comes up. Late afternoon, a child or loved one cannot get enough time with you. Make time. Tonight: Enjoy your immediate circle.

This Week: Others dominate, and you will listen. Know that you need to be attentive and responsive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your feelings are very intense and affectionate toward a loved one or child. You might find that a family member or other loved one is quite jealous of how you feel and the feelings you stir up. Tonight: Just be yourself.

This Week: Plunge into work full steam ahead. Others note your drive and might join in.

BORN TODAY: Director Martin Scorsese (1942), actor Danny DeVito (1944), actor Rock Hudson (1925)

