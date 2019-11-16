Every year Flamborough Connects receives calls from individuals and local businesses looking to support holiday gift programs.

Making sure everyone has enough during the holiday season spans every faith and culture and there are several local organizations that co-ordinate formal programs to help those most in need.

From children and parents to seniors and the disabled, here are local organizations to help you connect your giving spirit:

— The Flamborough Food Bank has seen increased need in the last few months — particularly among families. The Carlisle-based food bank facilitates an annual Secret Santa program that matches community members with families and children. For more information call 905-690-1036.

— Eagle's Nest Hope Centre supports women and children in crisis through counselling, education and community involvement. They support program participants and their children with seasonal gifts. For more information call 905-689-8721.

— Flamborough Connects Holiday Gift Program supports seniors and disabled adults. In the last four years, the need has risen by 50 per cent. For more information call 905-689-7880.

For many individuals, shopping for someone who may go without gifts during the holidays is an annual tradition. Every year for the Holiday Gift Program, Flamborough Connects looks forward to working with local businesses like Gigi’s Fitness, De La Sol Yoga, the Flamborough Senior Centre’s ladies who knit, and many individuals who enjoy making someone’s holiday bright. We are grateful that this community continues to support those who may otherwise get overlooked.

All gift programs work directly with those most in need. We speak with them and identify their wish list items and other service supports.

They are treated with compassion, respect and good humour. The Flamborough Food Bank, Eagle's Nest Hope Centre and Flamborough Connects are registered charities with a long history of responsible governance and accountability that ensure your donations go where they are needed. Cash donations and gift cards (accompanied by a receipt) are eligible for tax receipts.

Helping community support those most in need is what we do well. Join us in bringing joy to everyone in Flamborough this holiday season.