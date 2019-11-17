Welcome to a busy November where we honoured our veterans and enjoy the beginning of the Christmas season.

Some of Flamborough’s favourite traditions in the Waterdown Village are coming up — the annual Christmas tree lighting event is Nov. 23 from 4-7 p.m., at Waterdown Memorial Park. It is a great family event hosted by the Waterdown BIA, with free wagon rides, entertainment, activities, a hotdog barbecue and yummy treats.

The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, the only nighttime parade in the city, starts at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the Waterdown core. The parade starts at Parkside Drive and Memorial Park, then winds through beautiful downtown Waterdown, ending at the corner of Hamilton Street and Parkside Drive. See you there!

Last week’s community police meeting featured good discussion and presentations. Earlier this month we hosted a meeting regarding the Fortinos plaza with police, plaza owners, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustee Penny Deathe, Waterdown District High School student parliament representatives and principals, regarding vandalism and to address youth issues at the plaza affecting area residents.

I am pleased to announce that the Flamborough Community Council started this month with representatives of the Waterdown BIA, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Flamborough Archives, Flamborough Seniors, Flamborough Connects, Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough, Village Theatre Waterdown and local citizens.

Members serve in an advisory capacity to provide feedback and discussion on important issues pertaining to the rural and urban communities of Waterdown and East Flamborough.

This October, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the City of Hamilton’s ‘AA+’ credit rating, maintaining our position as one of the most economically diversified cities in Canada. S&P Global Ratings cite the city’s low debt, high liquidity, strong management and strong fiscal performance as key rating strengths supporting its ‘AA+’ rating.

And finally, thank you to the many residents who attended the Waterdown secondary plan public meeting at St. Thomas Church and the weekend workshop at Memorial Hall in order to have a say in future development of Waterdown's downtown core.

At the workshop, staff discussed planning considerations for building heights, density in the core, protecting heritage buildings and more. There will be additional meetings in the spring for more feedback from residents.

