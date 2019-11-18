Have you ever wondered how the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, which this year will take place Nov. 30, comes together?

It takes a multitude of volunteers, who painstakingly go through all of the little details to ensure the smooth operation of an event this size. Meetings are held every week to work out all of the details, identify challenges we may have and solve them before they happen, but most of all, we talk about how to make sure the night is a magical one!

How does it all come together you may ask? The answer is easy: Teamwork.

With the help of members of the Hamilton Police Service, the roads are closed and the parade begins on time. We have parade ambassadors that line the route, with flashlights, safety vests, and lots of Christmas cheer to ensure that everyone is safe and well back of the floats.

Related Content Gearing up for the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

However, as this town grows, there are more and more people who attend, and that means a lot of cars and walkers on the roads heading home afterwards. We ask that you obey police, the road closure team and volunteers, and help us to ensure that everyone stays safe.

While the parade is free, the night isn't. That's why we ask for your help.

There are 50 or so youth from local organizations, who are clearly identified, walking the entire route collecting your donations in the loonie bin. But don't let the name fool you; we are grateful for all financial donations — every dollar helps.

If you don't carry cash on Nov. 30, you can make a donation online through our website.

In addition to your support, we rely on companies and businesses. Some help us financially, while others donate time and products to help make the night a success. All of these amazing supporters are listed on the sponsor float that will be featured at the start of the parade, and in the paper before and after the event.

It is so important for us to say thanks. Without their donations, there would be no parade. This is where we encourage you to shop local and support those who support the parade.