It’s a Wonderful Life
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G
It’s a Wonderful Life is one of my favourite movies and it is now available in 4K and Blu-ray! The brilliant Christmas movie from 1946 sees a distraught George Bailey (James Stewart) consider ending his life until his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), arrives and shows George all of the good that he has done for others by giving him a glimpse of what his town would look like if he had never been born.
It’s a Wonderful Life was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Stewart) and Best Director (Frank Capra). Capra won a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Joining Stewart and Travers in the film is an incredibly talented cast that included Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Beulah Bondi and H. B. Warner.
The film was recently released in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The 4K 2-disc set includes the 4K remastered black and white version of the movie along with special features on one disc and a colourized version of the movie on Blu-ray.
The 2-disc Blu-ray set contains the remastered black and white version of the film and special features on one disc and a colourized version of the movie on the other disc. While I prefer the black and white versions of older films, the colourized version of It’s a Wonderful Life with the subtle colours is nicely done and I’ll watch this version as well.
Special features include “Restoring a Beloved Classic”, which is an interesting special feature, and “Original Cast Party Home Movies” – and more.
It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the best films of all time and a Christmas classic the entire family can – and should – watch together!
Blinded by the Light
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray
There have been quite a few musical/drama movies released in the last year and most have been quite good. Blinded by the Light is also entertaining. The movie is set in England in 1987. Javed (Viveik Kalra) is a British Pakistani teenager living in Luton, England. When he can, Javed writes poetry and lyrics to escape the racial intolerance he faces daily at school as well as the pressure put on him by his father. His life changes when he bumps, literally, into another student and discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen. Listening to the words, experiences and messages conveyed by Springsteen in his music inspires Javed who begins to stand up for himself and find his own voice and what is important in life. The enjoyable film is inspired by a true story.
Special features are “Behind the Scenes: The true story behind the film”, and deleted scenes.
Catch-22
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 2 discs
This miniseries from director and executive producer George Clooney is based on the Joseph Heller novel. The miniseries follows a U.S. air squadron in Italy during World War II. One of the men is Captain John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a bombadier who keeps seeing the doctor in the hope that something is wrong with him that will prevent him from flying. The Catch-22 of this situation is the military stating that you are crazy if you fly your missions therefore you don’t have to fly them. The catch is that if you ask not to fly them then you must be sane and therefore you must fly them.
Joining Abbott is a cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie and Lewis Pullman. The entertaining six-episode series (approximately 4.5 hours) also contains numerous special features.
