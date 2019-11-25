With a new cabinet sworn in, Justin Trudeau has recalled Parliament for next week.

It’s about time.

There are serious challenges facing Canada that need more action than the pomp and ceremony of a cabinet swearing-in. Too many households are facing an affordability crisis, key sectors of our economy are struggling, the current fiscal plan is never-ending deficits and the very unity of our great Confederation is under threat.

It’s time for Parliament roll up our sleeves and get to work. We in the Official Opposition will do our part.

In fact, we’ve outlined seven measures we would like to see included in Justin Trudeau’s Throne Speech next week — which outlines the priorities of this session of Parliament.

Chief among our concerns is keeping Canada united and strong. One way to do that is to launch a task force on the establishment of a national energy corridor. Similarly, the government and parliament needs to prioritize actions to get the forestry and energy sectors back to work. Thousands of jobs hang in the balance — including many in Hamilton and Ontario. At the same time, reducing the paperwork burden on Quebecers by adopting a single tax return will also help foster a more unified federation.

The Throne Speech should also articulate how the government is going to help Canadians to get ahead. In our view, proceeding with fair tax-free maternity benefits would be a great start. Let’s also take real action to protect the environment — such as a Green Home Renovation Tax Credit and an end to the dumping of raw sewage.

On an issue that affects all of our daily lives in the GTHA, the government needs to move forward immediately to fund regional transit expansion.

Earlier this month I met with Mayor Fred Eisenberger and fellow Hamilton MPs. We talked about infrastructure, affordable housing and other areas where there is a role for the federal government.

Credit to Mayor Eisenberger and previous mayors for this Team Hamilton approach in working with federal and provincial representatives over the years.