With the arrival of cooler weather and Christmas festivities, we have a great deal to be thankful for in Ancaster and surrounding communities — as a number of initiatives are in full swing.

I want to first invite everyone to this year’s annual Ancaster Village Christmas on Dec. 5 starting at 6 p.m. at Ancaster Square, with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. when Santa arrives.

Come on down and enjoy the lights, live reindeer, carols, food and drinks courtesy of the businesses of Ancaster Village. Please also remember to bring new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to donate to Ancaster Community Services.

I was so pleased last week to participate in the groundbreaking of our new Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre. I’ve been saying this all along that this facility — set to open in fall 2021 — will be a gem for our community.

Thank you to everyone involved in the fundraising and advocacy for this community space. Our next celebration will come when we raise the curtain in two years.

I also want to send a shout out to Ancaster athlete and new Hall of Famer Melissa Tancredi. Congratulations Melissa for being inducted by the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in the Team Category as part of the Class of 2019. We are so proud of your accomplishment and salute your presence in the Hall.

For those who remember the memorable moments of the 2012 Olympics, Tancredi was a member of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team that won bronze at the London Games. It was Canada’s first medal in a summer Olympic Games team sport since 1936. Canada’s performance drew record television audiences.

Finally, I am so pleased to report that council — after lengthy public consultation — has approved a new Site Alteration Bylaw, or more commonly referred to as a “fill bylaw.”

While much has been said and written about the unwanted construction debris coming in from Toronto-area work sites, the new bylaw prohibits fill originating outside of Hamilton from being dumped here.

As well, a permit is required for “all importation of excess soil” in rural areas and only if it can be demonstrated that work is required for normal farm practice. There are exemptions for property landscaping subject to restrictions in grade and proximity to property lines. I am also pleased that enforcement will proceed immediately if there are violations reported.