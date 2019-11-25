RE: Investments good economic news for riding, Review, Nov. 14 issue

While Donna Skelly’s recent column boasts that “growth is evidence of government creating jobs” and, in particular, highlights larger corporations “moving into my riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook” over the next couple of years (which is great for the community), I would like to know how Donna, Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the government plan to handle the massive increase in traffic that will come with these new investments.

Perhaps Waterdown will finally get the bypass we’ve been promised since 2005.

Wendy Barnhart, Waterdown

