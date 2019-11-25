The Christmas season in upon us and we wish to thank all those who came out to the annual Picture Your Pet With Santa event.

Terra Greenhouses in Waterdown and Burlington supplied us with a wonderful backdrops and our photographers and volunteers did a great job.

Along with many dogs and a few cats, a goat and a hedgehog showed up to give their Christmas lists to Santa. As well, a big thanks to Clappison Animal Hospital for the draw prizes for each location and to our very own Santa!

Join us at the shelter at 1269 Centre Rd., on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12-4 p.m. for our Holiday Market sale.

Christmas items, baked goodies and tons of stocking stuffers will be available — and you just may find a furry friend or two that you can add to your family.

However, Animal Adoptions will be closed to adoptions over Christmas as we frown on giving pets as gifts. Too many times I have seen a pet be a great surprise for Christmas morning, but the novelty soon wears off and the pet ends up getting thrown out with the wrapping paper and tree.

In the past, many pets have been handed into the shelter come January.

As a result, any pets adopted close to the holidays will be held at the shelter until the new year.

This is our first Christmas in the new location and I am certain the pets are as excited about it as we are. No more frozen water pipes to deal with and no more waiting for hours to get the driveway plowed. How sweet is that!

Please do not forget about our four-legged friends during the holidays. They too will be looking for something from the jolly old man in the red suit. We currently have a clumping litter drive going on as with 60 cats and kittens in the shelter it adds up to a whole lot of litter being used each and every day.