It’s parade week, and it’s a very busy yet exciting time.

The hard-working Flamborough Santa Claus Parade committee of volunteers is making sure that all of the last-minute details are set and taken care of. And of course, what would the parade be like if we didn’t have those pesky road closures to contend with.

We understand that this night is challenging for the whole town, yet more so for folks who don’t attend the parade or those who live directly on the route. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and know that most of us make this "travel" sacrifice for the kids — it’s all about those smiling faces.

Planning ahead is key, so please do so. If you live east of the route, park east, and the same for west of the route. Please don’t try to cross town if you can, as the side streets will be packed and Dundas Street can only hold so many cars.

Consider walking or grab some friends and car pool, stay a bit after the parade and grab a beverage or snack at one of our local restaurants, or attend a gathering at a home close by and warm up there before heading home.

If we all work together, show some patience and goodwill toward others, we can get right into the Christmas spirit and everyone can go home happy. And please do me a (personal) favour — take a deep breath and subscribe to the 24-hour rule we hockey parents use before you decide to either post your frustration on Facebook, or Twitter, or call Councillor Partridge.

Please accept this article as an apology for any inconvenience you may encounter on Nov. 30.

Now, let’s keep our fingers crossed for great weather!

— Stephanie Wilsack is the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade co-ordinator.

