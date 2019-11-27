Hamilton councillors make U.S. President Donald Trump look good.

The investigation into the massive sewage leak into Chedoke Creek should focus on the councillors who sat on this vital information with hopes of protecting themselves, not the whistleblower.

It is totally unacceptable to hide this like the paving faults of the expressway, the debacle of the new stadium, LRT waste, permits for fill dumping and who knows what else? There is no doubt more is being hidden.

I believe all members of council and the mayor should resign immediately and face costs and lawsuits unaided by taxpayers. None of them should ever be allowed to run for public office again.