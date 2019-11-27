Everyone likes to send Santa letters, but let's not forget the women and men serving our country away from home.
Many of us will spend the holidays with our families. Many of us will not.
Did you know that you can send Canadian Armed Forces members a greeting?
For those who want to send a card or a letter, Canadian Armed Forces guidelines requires cards and letters to be sent with a stamp if it’s going to “any Canadian Armed Forces member.”
The item being mailed can’t contain anything other than correspondence.
In order for letters and cards to be received by Forces members overseas in time for Christmas, the correspondence must be in Trenton before Dec. 9.
Here is the address provided by the Canadian Armed Forces to send a card or a letter to military personnel:
Any Canadian Armed Forces Member, P.O. Box 5004 Stn Forces, Belleville, Ont., K8N 5W6.
It really would mean a lot to our sisters and brothers serving our nation, Canada.
Garth Wetherall
