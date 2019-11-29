I’ve written often about the generosity of this community and how it comes together to support the many non-profits, charities and individuals who struggle to provide or receive services.

Lately, I have been the beneficiary of this community’s kindness and support.

My mother passed away unexpectedly in early September — peacefully and comfortably in her sleep. She was my father’s caregiver and his health at the time was stable but deteriorating. My parents were living independently in the historic home that has been in our family since 1906 — in Wisconsin.

Needless to say that it was urgent for me to establish care for my 90-year-old dad, who was determined to remain in the house and manage his daily life as much as he could with the help of his community of friends. All of his immediate family — me and my four brothers — are spread out from British Columbia to Ontario with jobs and children and lives that made it difficult to be available to him and provide the level of personal care he needed.

I was literally in a situation that I have helped others navigate as the executive director of Flamborough Connects.

With many thanks to the Flamborough Connects board and the leadership of board chair Donna Czukar, I was able visit my dad in October and then make arrangements to spend the last weeks of his life with him — in his home.

He passed away comfortably and peacefully in his sleep Nov. 19.

I must also thank Flamborough Connects communications and events co-ordinator Holly McCann and rural senior project co-ordinator Jan MacVinnie.

Both Holly and Jan were thrown into their jobs at the end of September and began their work with enthusiasm, initiative and compassion. I am very proud of their extraordinary work connecting with this community and facilitating the vision of Flamborough Connects — bringing people and resources together.

Flamborough Connects assisted me the same way it assists this community. It stepped up to offer support and make what was necessary happen.