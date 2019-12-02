CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Relating to others becomes important in order to clear the air. You could find financial benefit to following others' suggestions more often. Listen to a friend's or partner's idea, and try it out. Tonight: Say yes to an offer that's too good to be true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today marks a period where you will be more expressive at work and in daily matters. You could see benefits come through your work. A partner or associate seems unusually giving and open. Listen more. Tonight: Choose to relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You enter a very creative period where your libido dominates. In the next few months, you could meet someone very special to your life or add to your immediate family. Focus on day-to-day matters. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your imagination could go haywire. You cannot tame your imagination, but you can pick and choose which ideas to play out. You might be considering a positive change around your household. Give yourself time. Tonight: You can be such a flirt!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Deal with an emerging situation around property, investments and/or your family life. Finances could be involved. The sooner you get involved, the better. You will be far more upbeat than in the recent past. Tonight: Hang close to home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are likely to speak your mind and tell it like it is regarding how you see a situation developing. Be careful with funds. Although you may soon see an increase in funds, you also might have more bills. Tonight: Catch up on a friend's news.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to news, especially around finances, carefully. Your intuition might give you a sense of direction. Take a risk only if you can afford the loss. You are entering a lucky life cycle today. Tonight: Make it your treat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel as if nothing can stop you right now. Emphasize a friendship and long-term goals in making a decision. Know that you are changing, and so are your needs. Tonight: All smiles.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Starting today, you are eyeing a year where you can wish upon a star and make a dream a reality. However, at the moment, you might want to give some thought to your long-term desires. Pursue a hunch. Tonight: Go for a quiet night.

BORN TODAY: Singer Britney Spears (1981), actress Lucy Liu (1968), football player Aaron Rodgers (1983)

