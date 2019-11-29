If he wants to not be married to you, he has to go through what you’re going to go through, too: divide and settle the legal and financial matters you share, move on to separate lives (you’ll be better at this than you think) and maintain your own relationships with your daughter and grandchildren.

I’m all for amicable divorces, whenever possible, but not at the emotional expense of only one side who gets told that the last 30 years were a sham.

Here’s why I think you’ll manage this next phase of life: 57 is NOT old. It’s an age of experience, acquired wisdom and self-knowledge.

Having found out that your partner wasn’t ever really “there” for you, the acquired strengths you have (plus your rightful anger!) will direct you to make good choices and start an independent new life.

It can become a most satisfying period of making changes, and lead to far-happier times for the next 30 years.

Reader commentary regarding the man whose alcoholic brother is at risk of ending up sleeping on the streets (Nov. 8):

Reader: “Thank you for encouraging the worried brother to attend Al-Anon, and for mentioning Alcoholics Anonymous, as both are non-profit organizations.

“You’re giving the information to people who need it and spreading the message of help and hope.”

Reader #2: “I, too, have a younger brother struggling with alcohol addiction and have spent many sleepless nights worrying about him.

“All the suggestions you provided were great ... but you left out the most important one, which is: Do not enable someone’s alcoholism by paying for the roof over his head.”

Ellie: I understand your belief that it’s important to not become an enabler.

There’ve been many heartbreaking stories of parents, spouses and others trying to help someone struggling with addiction, only to have their rent money used for more drink/drugs, and expensive items stolen for the same purpose.

That said, the reader who’s paying his brother’s rent can arrange through his bank to direct the money only to the landlord.

He can also pay the landlord directly and use that opportunity to see how his brother is living and how he’s being treated.

While some people believe in “tough love” and letting an addicted person sink to his/her lowest, not every close person can handle that approach.

Though it has worked in some cases, it’s also at a terrible risk.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Mid-life is no time to give up on yourself even if a partner has failed you. The years ahead are up to you!

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.