'Tis the season!

As we enter this season of gift giving and run around like crazy — OK, maybe it’s just me — I think it’s important to think about the gifts that really matter.

I had the pleasure of meeting with the founders of Voices Against Bullying, a Facebook group that arose out of a tragedy.

By working with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and empowering youth, they want to enact real change. This shows their children what it looks like to work together, even in the face of a crisis. They give them the gift of being a good role model, teaching them about respect and advocacy.

Our leadership team for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough is made up of members from different cultures, races and religions, as well as from different sectors — including education, health and business.

Our differences are outweighed by what we have in common: a passion and commitment to help young people. I couldn’t ask to work with a better group of people.

They give their children the gift of compassion, and demonstrate what equity and inclusion can look like. For those of you who volunteer or have come to the aid of others in need, thank you for demonstrating the gift of empathy.

If you’ve overcome difficulties, challenges or barriers, turning these into teachable moments for your children, they’ve received the gift of resilience. These are gifts that become skills and will last a lifetime.

They are also gifts that they can one day pass on to their own children — and healthy relationships are the wrapping paper.

They need to surround all our interactions with young people, making them want to keep these gifts. From our family at HC-HY to yours, we hope you have a season filled with love, laughter and memorable moments, no matter how you celebrate.