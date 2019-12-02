A: You should expect to start protecting your emotional self. Focus on this, right now.

While some men openly date much younger women, this man is not dating you, he’s barely even speaking to you.

Expect no future with someone who has sex with you but doesn’t even drive you home.

He’s self-absorbed, proving to himself (through you) that he’s “young” for his age in looks and in bed with a still-teenage woman.

He’s kept you hidden.

So, expect nothing, and realize this has been, at best, a learning experience.

Now you can recognize when someone cares far more for himself than for you.

Now you’ll protect your self image, and speak up when you’ve seen someone a few times, and the only connection between you is what he wants.

You’ll also know to watch for signs of someone using you for vanity reasons.

But the big lesson is less about age difference and more about how he’s treated you, which you accepted.

Don’t be hurt, angry, or embarrassed. Just be smart, self-protective and done.

In your next (real) relationship, “expect” to be treated with loving care and respect.

Q: My wife’s texting an ex-fiancé from 30-plus years ago. She says it’s OK because they won’t meet, and they never had sex when they were engaged.

They just talk about day-to-day things. But my wife never says that we did this or that, it’s just about her.

They tried to meet up several times but never connected. Her last text ended, “All my love, You are so handsome. How did I ever let you get away?”

When I accidentally found that, I was actually searching for something else for us.

Her words to me: “What does it matter to you (what she writes)? It’s the past and nothing’s going to happen.”

Am I crazy to worry about this?

Worried Husband

A: No, you’re not crazy, she should be the one worrying if you didn’t care about, or question, this text-flirtation.

It’s disrespectful of your marriage for her to carry on a teasing correspondence without mentioning you as her life partner.

If you were flirting with and flattering your last important girlfriend, your wife would not ignore it or accept it easily. Tell her so.

Say that it does matter to be excluded this way.

Their reconnection wouldn’t be worrisome IF it’s treated as a friendship, with you mentioned and included.

