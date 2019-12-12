Dear Editor,

We would like to thank Symposium Café for going over and above for our family of eight on the night of the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade.

We were out celebrating birthdays for two family members along with two young children. On one of their busiest nights of the year and being so close to the parade route, they rearranged tables for us. During the parade, they let our children come and go as they pleased outside on their patio — not to mention the endless hot chocolate!

We cannot thank you enough for the wonderful food and kindness.