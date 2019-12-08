GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

One-on-one relating draws you in closely, but not for long. Many friends and calls could bombard your day and plans. Hook up with that special person and together tackle a fun holiday errand. Tonight: Be a duo. Screen calls.

This Week: You get energized midweek and can barely be stopped.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional nature draws many friends. Often, they need some help understanding their own feelings. Today you make it clear -- you have special errands to do, but they are welcome to join you. Tonight: Put up the tree if you haven't yet.

This Week: Slow down midweek. Catch up on certain important work or details.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Take charge and work with the moment. Others eye what you are doing and demonstrate an interest. What you take on might be surprising to some people, but you will enjoy yourself. Tonight: Let the holiday music play.

This Week: Take a stand. Know what you want. Network starting on Tuesday.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You also might want to send cards to those who are not in your immediate vicinity. You could be surprised at some news you hear from someone. Tonight: Mulling over that conversation.

This Week: Others appreciate you assuming more responsibility than normal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating goes down a different, more poignant trail than you intended. Though conversations and openness can only please you, be wary of saying too much too soon. Tonight: You can do it. Play it cool.

This Week: An important talk points to a change in how you look at a particular situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The less said, the better right now -- at least by you. Work on the art of listening to others. In any case, sometime, somewhere during the day, you could be stunned by what another person says or does. Tonight: Be sensitive to another person's feelings.

This Week: Defer to others. See what they have to share and suggest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might dream of a slow, easy pace. Actually, you could come close to just that as long as you do not feel obsessive about some aspect of your life. If need be, go over your holiday budget and make adjustments. Tonight: Make it easy and relaxed.

This Week: Use midweek for matters involving interacting heavily with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Zero in on a special child or person in your life. You might want to take him or her to a holiday happening. You discover a lot of new facets to this person. You might be taken aback by this person's whimsical nature, which was unknown to you up until now. Tonight: A comment or action could stun you.

This Week: Your creativity delights a child or loved one. Watch this person try to express his or her own innate gifts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You opt to stay close to home, perhaps get a snooze or two and hang a string of lights here or there. You might be dedicated to this pace, but the unexpected could still knock on your door. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

This Week: Emphasize your domestic life. Indulge a special person in your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You speak your mind and others respond. At some point during the day, a comment could leave you or the other party speechless. You could be in a crowd of shoppers or in another social situation when this moment occurs. Tonight: Share your thoughts and feelings.

This Week: Pick up the phone Monday, and do not stand on ceremony with a loved one.

BORN TODAY: Basketball player Dwight Howard (1985), singer/songwriter Sam Hunt (1984), football quarterback Philip Rivers (1981)

