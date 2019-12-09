When Hamilton councillors finally declared a climate emergency last March, many people believed that it was only a matter of time before a climate plan was initiated and the city could lay claim to being a climate change warrior.

Not so fast.

The hard part is only just beginning, as city officials and councillors begin installing piece by piece a climate change plan that can be championed by both environmentalists activists and homeowners alike. As Mayor Fred Eisenberger has stated, implementing such a plan will have a dramatic impact on the city, the community and residents who will bear the brunt of funding the initiative.

While environmental activists have railed at councillors and staff for not moving fast enough, councillors have been understandably slow to adopt some of the controversial ideas that have been floated.

A number of suggestions, such as replacing the current city fleet with electric vehicles, building green structures and retrofitting existing buildings to environmental standards, seems progressive and politically palatable.

But other ideas, including mitigating the use of vehicles through higher parking fees, expanding transit service — which will need the refinement of the current area rating — and instituting a stormwater tax against properties to eliminate impermeable surfaces is fraught with political landmines that need a methodical, carefully-crafted approach.

Councillors can be properly criticized for being too cautious as they rejected yet again bi-weekly waste collection that would have saved millions of dollars and improved the city’s waste diversion target.

For 2020, the city is budgeting over $200 million in capital investments, including for transit, net-zero energy buildings, building retrofits, park development and planting 7,000 trees that will impact the city’s climate action goals. These initiatives have been in the city’s plan for years, and it’s an acknowledgement that the city needs to do something to address climate change.

Unfortunately, Hamilton isn’t alone among municipalities when it comes to implementing concrete climate change programs.

A 2018 University of Guelph study found that 63 of the most populous communities across Canada were missing essential measures to deal with climate change, including addressing extreme weather events.