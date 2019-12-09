CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional nature allows you to identify with others more easily than most people. Use this skill in a meeting or discussion. Before you know it, others will support your side of an issue. Tonight: Telling it like it is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others often follow your lead in social situations. Your knowledge tends to draw others for advice. Though you might not see the advantage of a particular situation now, you will in time. A child or loved one wants your attention. Tonight: Could be a late one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your imagination comes to the rescue more frequently than others realize. You can handle a difficult person or child with ease because of this innate skill. He or she might be upset, but not necessarily with you. Tonight: Easy works.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Settle in and recognize your priorities. How someone deals with a problem might be a lot different from how you would. How the problem impacts you might be a lot different. Focus on domestic and personal matters. Tonight: Let the party begin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for a friend who might be overwhelmed by all the holiday hoopla. You cannot prevent another person from handling a problem in a different manner than you want at this time. Be a good listener. Tonight: Visit over dinner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about. He or she might feel limited or off this holiday season. Your call will certainly brighten up the moment. Consider ways to help this person move through his or her mood. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you rarely visit. He or she has a fun-loving nature that you enjoy. Sometimes, even at this time of year, you can feel weighed down. Nevertheless, you will enjoy a conversation with this person. Tonight: Ever playful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pay attention to an emerging issue, perhaps on the homefront. If you can nip it in the bud, you scarcely will notice a problem. Do not allow a situation to brew and cause trouble. Tonight: Happy at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will speak your mind. If you feel you are not heard or responded to appropriately, you will most likely escalate the issue in some way. You might find that a change in attitude could be helpful. Tonight: Make time for a neighbour.

BORN TODAY: Actor Kirk Douglas (1916), actor Beau Bridges (1941), Indian politician Sonia Gandhi (1946)

