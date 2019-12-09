The countdown is on. People are opening their hearts to the magic of Christmas. They’re busy with shopping lists, cards to address and gifts to wrap.

There are toy drives and appeals for cash donations. Everyone is getting into the spirit of Christmas.

Eric Hachey, the franchisee of Eric’s No Frills in Waterdown, doesn’t wait for the Christmas season to give back. He and his staff demonstrate the spirit of generosity every day of the year.

Since the store opened in 2016, Hachey has made it a priority to give to the less fortunate in the community.

There’s a huge food donation bin inside the store and every couple of weeks the bin is emptied. About 200 pounds of non-perishable food is given to the Food with Grace Waterdown Food Bank in Flamborough.

But Eric’s No Frills doesn’t stop there. They donate perishable food as well. This is good, edible food from the bakery, dairy, produce and meat departments.

In the eight months between March and October of this year, the grocery store donated 12,000 pounds of perishable food to the Food Rescue program. That donation included 3,000 pounds of chicken, pork and beef.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. The store offers shoppers Save it Forward coupons. The amount of money that is saved on a product is then donated by the store to a charity of the customer’s choosing.

Customers at Hachey’s No Frills can donate to a food bank, P.C. Children’s Charity or McMaster Children’s Hospital.

They are giving back in multiple ways — no matter what time of the year it is.