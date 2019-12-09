Well, here we are at the end of another year.

It’s Christmas everywhere and the next weeks are full of activities, events, traditions, family, shopping and gift giving. Don’t forget that the Downtown Dundas Business Improvement Area (BIA) celebrates their annual, “Dickens of a Christmas” with horse and buggy rides, hot cider and cookies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., every weekend until Christmas. Parking is free in the Dundas parking lots for the month of December — but not at the street meters.

Finally, I can report that the new site alteration bylaw, or the fill bylaw, was approved at council last Wednesday evening. This is a welcome relief for our rural community, where neighbourhoods have suffered in recent years from somewhat limited regulations regarding the dumping of fill.

The most significant new restriction is that, from now on, fill can only be sourced from within city boundaries. New applicants will be subject to the new rules.

I’d like to recognize and thank the folks who sit on the city’s agricultural and rural affairs committee, especially Cathy McMaster and her team, for their many hours of unwavering and diligent work to fine-tune the bylaw so it protects both the community, and the farmers and properties where fill is required to improve farm operations, etc.

Winter may be here, but let’s think about next summer. Do you know a secondary or post-secondary student who is looking for a summer job in 2020? The city is now accepting online applications until Jan. 31, 2020 at www.hamilton.ca.

So, as we close the year, I wish each and every one of you — no matter your faith or tradition — a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, season’s greetings and a blessed, healthy and Happy New Year.

— Arlene VanderBeek is the Hamilton city councillor for Ward 13.