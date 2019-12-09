Ho Ho Ho Flamborough!

Santa and Mrs. Claus wish to send a special thank you to each and every smiling face that watched the parade last Saturday evening.

Your joyful greetings and enthusiastic cheers were so very welcoming on our annual visit in the Flamborough parade.

Once again, it was a truly magical, wonderful night for your parade.

Santa, as you all know, is very busy this time of year. But your parade is one of Santa's favourites, so you must be very, very proud of all those who help to make your parade a jolly special night.

Santa loves coming to Waterdown and I promise to see you all once again next year.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to one and all.

Ho Ho Ho!

Santa Claus