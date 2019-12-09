Our mayor and councillors should rethink why they’re in office and what their obligations are to we, the electorate.

This immense coverup shows the gross ineptitude of our councillors and mayor in deciding to keep secrets from us on such an important matter as water safety, pollution and the environment.

When mistakes are made we need to know.

It’s our money that pays your salary and runs this city and we rely on those who were voted into office.

This watershed area is so sensitive and joins with other municipalities and many people and children canoe and walk on these watersheds.

Of course, the taxpayer will pay for this mistake and others. Add another 80 cents to our water bill — it doesn’t sound like much to them.

Perhaps council should take a chip off their salaries or benefits — let’s be fair in sharing the cost of cleanup.

Another poor use of public funds is the constant hiring of private consultants when we already have professional trained staff on board. For instance, at the recent Waterdown Node meeting with staff and citizens, I was surprised that a private consulting firm was working on the project for designation of heritage buildings and the future look of this area.

Why did our own planners not do this and work on this instead of a Toronto firm that knew nothing about Waterdown?

Why not eliminate all our planners and just hire consulting firms when we need something like this done?