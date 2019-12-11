Welcome to the beautiful month of December, where we kicked off the Christmas season with another successful parade.

From the Partridge family to yours, merry Christmas and best wishes as you celebrate this time with family and friends, and celebrate the beginning of a new year.

The Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop is officially open for free skating — if you are new to Waterdown or Flamborough please visit the ice loop at Waterdown Memorial Park on Hamilton Street across from the Fortinos plaza.

I will once again be hosting free family skates for the Flamborough community between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. They will take place at the Carlisle Arena on Friday, Dec. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Harry Howell Arena on Monday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. See you there!

On New Year’s Day, bring the family for my annual New Year's Levee at Waterdown Memorial Park as we skate the ice loop and ring in 2020 together. The festivities will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m., with free hotdogs, hot cider and hot chocolate provided by the Carlisle Optimists.

This Christmas season it is important to remember our local food banks that support all our community — the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank and the Flamborough Food Bank.

Food With Grace, located in Grace Anglican Church, has boxes for non-perishable items located at Sobeys, Fortinos and No Frill's grocery stores in Waterdown, or you can drop off donations at Grace Anglican Church on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call the church office at 905-689-6715 ext. 80 to arrange delivery outside of those hours.

The Flamborough Food Bank, serving the rural communities of Flamborough, is located inside Carlisle United Church, and also has boxes for food drop off at Sobeys, Fortinos and Waterdown Fire Station 24. Please call 905-690-1036 for more information.

I am also pleased to congratulate the Carlisle Tennis Club on a fresh and smooth new look coming to the courts in 2020. With many thanks to its successful grant application with Ontario Trillium Foundation in January 2019, and its partnership with the City of Hamilton, this renovation project is becoming a reality.

The first phase of work began on Oct. 28 with the removal of the old asphalt, grading and paving. Phase 2 will commence in spring 2020 with resurfacing.