Early settlement in Beverly Township was slow, due mainly to its inland position and inhospitable landscape.

To Henry Lamb, a Pennsylvania United Empire Loyalist of Scottish ancestry who arrived in Upper Canada and first settled at the Head-of-the-Lake in 1799, this sparsely settled township was the future site of a great city. During the first decade of the 19th century, he purchased 200 acres of land in the wilds of Beverly — his choice of location based on his obsession that the Head-of-the-Lake area was the centre of the new country of Canada.

Lamb’s property, located on the edge of the infamous Beverly Swamp, was on the road from Dundas to the Waterloo settlement of Shade’s Mill — which is now Cambridge. He opened a tavern on his lot to serve travellers and the increasing numbers of settlers, including many Pennsylvania Dutch families, with food. His fare included fresh meat, fish and poultry, hoping to induce some of them to remain permanently as neighbours.

Few were attracted to settle in the township, despite Lamb having also built a large two-storey house and sawmill, making him one of the wealthiest men in the township by 1825.

Ever the entrepreneur, promoter and speculator, Lamb envisioned building an enlightened city in the Beverly wilderness. He was relentless with requests for information on Crown and clergy lands that might become available, attempting to use this to encourage settlement.

By the early 1830s, planning for the construction of his future city near Rockton -- to be named Romulus -- began. Reputedly, the plan was first laid out on a tree stump, with a bullet holding it in place!

He travelled to England, promoting his city as being in the very heart of British North America, with a plan that made provision for two cathedrals, Roman Catholic and Anglican, space for a bishop’s palace and room for churches of all denominations, a concert hall, ballroom, cricket field, race track and a market square. Through newspaper advertisements, he invited carpenters and artisans to come to Upper Canada to build the dream city, offering free firewood, plentiful game and fish and immunity from taxes for 25 years.

Lamb’s utopian dream of such a community was a complete failure — only two settlers arrived, both in 1834 — one with plans to open a store, the other to farm. The geography of the location was against it, the swamp that made his services so valuable on a small and temporary scale worked against the project.

Without the backing of an organization, such as the Canada Company or the infrastructure provided by the government of Upper Canada, Lamb had no way of providing adequate services to future residents of such a metropolis.

