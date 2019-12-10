Sorry, but “Grand Partner” is not only cold and difficult for an under-two to say but may morph into calling you “GranPa.”

No matter how warmly you feel toward this baby, it distances you from the daughters whom you helped raise. And from your husband.

Your reasons for creating two tiers of grandparenting ring hollow after you took pride in bonding with your stepchildren.

Some of the warmest family scenes I hear about from readers is when a grandma and grandpa visit with their extended (and often blended) family of grandchildren who rush to them, all calling them by the same name.

Your distancing from this scene, I suspect, does have something to do with your being a younger grandma than you were prepared to be.

Too bad. I remember my cousin who’d married a much older man being adored as a grandmother by his extended family because she was so young!

Consider talking this decision over with a therapist, because even if age isn’t a factor, it’s deeply hurt your husband.

Reader’s commentary regarding when someone wrongly insists you have bad breath (Nov. 19):

“During my high school years, my mother, who had severe gingivitis with accompanying halitosis, was the only person who ever accused me of having bad breath, especially when I was with friends, humiliating me.

“Both my dentist and orthodontist stated clearly that I was taking good care of my mouth.

“I came to believe that since my mother’s nose was closer to her own mouth than to mine, she was avoiding acknowledging that it was her breath that she was smelling.

“I’m now a senior but cannot forget this and other public humiliations by her. Now that she’s in an excellent seniors’ residence with her own friends visiting regularly, I avoid any further abuse by visiting only by telephone. My current friends and my therapist view this as appropriate.

“The letter-writer’s boyfriend should also ensure that he’s not smelling his own breath. If he still claims that her breath smells bad after a clean bill of health, it’s verbal abuse and good reason for ending the relationship.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Labelling step-grandparenting differently from grandparenting sends a divisive message.

