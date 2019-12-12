Twin Peaks: From Z to A

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A (series), 18A (movie)

Fans of the cult classic crime show – with liberal doses of the bizarre and unusual thrown in for good measure – can now own this limited edition (limited to 25,000 copies worldwide), 21-disc Blu-ray set that includes the original series (1990 – 1991), the film Fire Walk With Me (1992) and the limited event series from 2017. Now you can have all of Twin Peaks in one set with Twin Peaks: From Z to A. The entertaining show features such actors as Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, David Lynch and Miguel Ferrer.

Twin Peaks: The Original Series won three Golden Globes including “Best Television Series – Drama” as well as Kyle MacLachlan and Piper Laurie for their performances. The series also won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series was also acknowledged receiving nine Primetime Emmy nominations.

Fans looking to revisit this fun show should set aside a serious amount of time as the original series is approximately 25 hours, the limited event series is about 17 hours while the film is a little over two hours.

If you enjoy special features there are lots of new ones in this set to go along with hours of existing special features from previous releases. There is over seven hours of new features including behind the scenes footage and a 90-minute interview with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee. The in-depth interview is an interesting one for Twin Peaks’ fans as the actors talk about their characters (Agent Cooper and Laura Palmer) in the various seasons and the movie. They also discuss working with David Lynch.

There is also a 4K Ultra HD bonus disc that has two versions of the original series pilot (1990) as well as Part 8 of “A Limited Event Series”.

I enjoyed watching “Roadhouse Music” which features full-length, unedited versions of all 16 performances from The Roadhouse Bar from such acts as the Chromatics, Lissie, Nine Inch Nails and Sharon Van Etten.

And all of this is contained in an attractive cube box. The limited edition set also includes 25 printed images from the Red Room which can be displayed in your own Red Room created when the box set is opened and the inside features the red curtains and the tiled floors of the Red Room. A die-cut, figure of Laura Palmer kissing Agent Cooper is also included.