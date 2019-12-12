Happy holidays and best wishes from Flamborough Connects!

As you enjoy spending time with family, friends and neighbours — giving and receiving gifts — take pride in knowing that this community brought joy and good wishes to almost 70 older adults and seniors.

Every item on every wish list was met: grocery gift cards, transportation vouchers, pyjamas, socks, blankets, coats, Cheezies, slippers, sweats, gloves and Christmas cards to send to friends and family.

Many of you donated generously-loaded gift cards so individuals can purchase their own clothes, boots and household items. You stepped up to help seniors in this community feel warm, safe and connected to the season.

Thanks to the women of Carlisle and The Purse Project for donating fashionable handbags loaded with personal-care items. Many thanks to Jane for donating beautiful handmade quilts to keep our seniors warm and cosy. As always, many thanks to the management, staff and clients at Gigi's Fitness for leading the way to bring joy to 15 local seniors.

And, of course, thanks to Amica Helping Hands for donating beautiful baskets loaded with treats, warmth and personal-care items.

The Flamborough Connects Seniors Gift Program is one of many gift programs in this community. We work with the local food banks, faith groups and seniors homes and residences to make sure that everyone has what they need to enjoy the season and the long winter ahead.

Although gift programs bring joy, food security and warmth for the holidays, the need for support continues all year long.

Flamborough Connects is a registered charitable organization and accepts donations to support many programs and services throughout the area — whether it is free fitness classes for seniors, free income tax returns or employment and volunteer services for youth. All donations from $20 are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

If you are still looking for the perfect gift for someone who has everything, consider donating on their behalf to support charitable services and programs in this community.