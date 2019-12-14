Mira is a retired office administrator who lives in North Toronto. She says “I look 10 years younger than I am, and I like flirting with younger guys, but that’s as far as it goes. My friends jokingly call me a cougar.” Mira says “I listen to music all day. Sometimes I sing along, or dance, or cry when I hear a song that reminds me of my late husband.” Mira likes to take cruises, go to auctions, collect art, and watch action movies. She says “It’s been two years since my husband passed. I’m ready for a long-term relationship. My friends suggested online dating.”

Many years ago, I met Roman at my office. We were both having problems in our marriages. We had an affair, which lasted a few months, until his wife caught on, and then he ghosted me, which is an expression I just learned. I was hurt at the time, but I reconciled with my husband, and the next 40 years together were wonderful.

I’m now a widow. After at least six months of online dating, a few hundred messages, a couple of coffee dates, and no interest in any of the offers, I finally saw someone that caught my eye. I liked his smile. I contacted him, and we exchanged numbers.

When he called me, and I saw his name on the call display, I knew it was him. Roman. It had been 40 years. I told him, on the phone, that he is a good kisser. He didn’t know what I was taking about, until he realized who I was.

The rest of the conversation was about the people we knew from our past. He had left his wife from all those years ago, and his second wife had passed seven months before our call. We were both so excited about reconnecting that neither of us slept that night. I felt that it was meant to be, being reunited with my old sweetheart. When I looked at him, I saw that man.

We met the next day and he gave me a big hug. It was like a dream. We had lunch. It was like a scene out of a romantic movie. I was remembering what he was like in bed.

I was nervous, so I let Roman do the talking. He was actually very boring. He talked about himself a lot. He really seemed to be dragging the conversation out. Still, I was hoping the lunch would be over quickly, so I could seduce him. If he was anyone else, there is no way I would have wanted to seduce him, or even see him again, but I was excited to relive our connection from the past.

On the way back to the car, he held my hand, and that was a real turn-on. It sent sparks all over my body, and reignited feelings that have been dead for years. I loved how he smiled at me.

We went back to my place. After some more boring conversation, he leaned over and kissed me. I had been sitting on the couch, waiting for him to make the first move. I felt like a teenager. When he finally kissed me, I thought “Wow.” We took it a bit further than I normally would have, but I didn’t regret it.

The date ended well, but the following day Roman called me to say that he was feeling guilty, and wasn’t interested in pursuing a relationship, because he was still mourning the loss of his wife. I didn’t believe him, and thought that was just an excuse, because he was still on the dating site. I knew I was the first girl he had gone out with, and I felt that he just wanted to “shop” some more.