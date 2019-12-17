The Rotary Club of Waterdown is privileged to serve our neighbours year-round, but supporting the youth, families and seniors in our community during the holiday season is an especially joyful task.

Throughout December, our club has been excited to use the funds we raised throughout the year at events such as the Robbie Burns Dinner, Oh Canada Ribfest, and Trivia Night to contribute to several important local efforts.

Most recently, we have supported youth with a donation to the Flamborough Hockey Association, literacy through Hamilton’s Imagination Library (co-ordinated through the Eva Rothwell Centre), and a local family faced with significant health costs. In addition, our club has donated to the 2020 Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, provided Christmas gift cards for families in need and arranged the donation and delivery of a commercial refrigerator for Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank.

During the Christmas season, the club’s community service committee has arranged musical entertainment at retirement homes and is serving up a Christmas dinner for a group of local seniors. Reaching beyond our borders, we have partnered with the Flamborough Hockey Association to collect hockey equipment that will be delivered to the First Nations community of Pikangikum.