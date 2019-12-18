RE: A 'betrayal' of the City of Hamilton — Ontario pulls out of LRT

Great news — best I've heard in months! Bye, bye LRT!

Since the $1 billion is still available, why not spend a quarter of it on those electric buses the mayor and councillors loved in 2018. It is the solution. They are green quiet and would result in no disruption to traffic, no lost businesses, no cost overruns and, oh yeah, $750 million left over to repair the roads as well. Everyone wins.

Jay Miller, Greensville

