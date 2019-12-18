RE: A 'betrayal' of the City of Hamilton — Ontario pulls out of LRT
Thank you, Doug Ford — from the bottom of our hearts.
Stomping on the LRT was definitely the kindest and fairest thing to do.
On behalf of all the brutally overtaxed homeowners of Flamborough, we can collectively breathe a sigh of relieve without that ominous black cloud hanging over our heads.
With the $1 billion still on the table, council needs to get on with it and get busy investing in battery-operated bus technology and tackle the pending threat of climate change.
Scott Russell, Waterdown
