Re: Hey Flamborough! Help us build a Christmas light tour

This is a very nice idea that will cause many regrettable effects on neighbourhoods.

It invites people from all over — not just Waterdown — to (clog) our already crammed Dundas Street East, Parkside Drive and Waterdown Road to become even harder to get home from work and shopping over the holidays.

Are you not reading about Webster's Falls and the traffic nightmare on Ofield and Harvest roads?

Think of the cars stopping in front of homes on narrow streets with vehicles parked on the road. Think of children walking from the park at night with their skates.

This initiative, in my opinion, has not been thought through.

Please leave well enough alone.

There are numerous light shows all over that people can easily drive in and out of, such as in Burlington and Hamilton.

Stop this before it turns into a big problem. We don’t have the infrastructure for our own citizens to get home at night.

And do neighbours really want strangers on their quiet cul-de-sac driving slowly up and down?