Another year is under our belts at Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.

Many years ago when our pet charity first came into being, one of the older town councillors stated we would not be around in three months. Well, we are now headed to 30 years in operation. I wish he were here to see us now.

It has been a year of great happenings at the charity, though at times, somewhat stressful. Moving 40 cats and kittens from one shelter to another — and all in the same day — but we did it.

If you have not dropped by the new location, please do so. We now house approximately 60 cats and kittens at any given time.

No, they are not constantly kept in cages as some people think, they are free to roam the shelter during the day. Most are caged only at night for their own safety.

While kitten season is generally in spring and late summer, that does not seem to be the case this year.

Instead, it seems to be non-stop kitten season.

Calls are still coming in from those wanting us to take in pregnant cats or those already with kittens. If only folks would get on the bandwagon and have their pets spayed or neutered.

Like most rescues, we are full to the brim. After all, we can only take in when we have the room. Our fosters are also full and with this being the Christmas season adoptions are slower.

Animal Adoptions will be closed for adoptions over the holiday season as we frown on pets being given as gifts, only to be thrown out after the holiday with the tree and wrapping paper. You can still come in and chose a cat or kitten for your family but we will hold it for you until after the celebrating is over.