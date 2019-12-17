First and foremost, I would like to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

This is a time of the year when many of us have at least a day or two to really enjoy time with family and friends. What’s great about this time of year is that a greater sense of humanity and kindness shines through. People pause longer to chat. People are more generous in words and deeds.

I notice this as I staff a Christmas kettle each year and volunteer at the Good Shepherd holiday dinner for the less fortunate, it’s evident in how our fellow Flamboroughites and Hamiltonians act, and I appreciate it. Enjoy every precious moment.

On local issues, I had the opportunity to see first-hand what’s happening on the 8th Concession West near Antrim Glen, and I was shocked.

The lineup of trucks to dump construction fill from the GTA was both alarming and mind-boggling. At least 30 trucks were lined up to dump at the property owned by a holding company on the day last week that I went there to check it out.

Thank you to the local residents, including Gord Taylor with whom I spoke, for speaking out so loudly on this issue. According to a Spectator article, the permit for dumping on this property predates a new bylaw passed by city council to prevent it. However, having talked to local residents and witnessed this firsthand, I am following up with my municipal and provincial counterparts.

As your federal representative, I’m profoundly concerned about the water table in that area. I am also very concerned about the damage being done to municipal roads and infrastructure by the sheer volume of large, full trucks. Let’s hope this issue gets resolved soon for the sake of residents, our roads and environment.

With the new year and decade beginning, I’ll be hosting my traditional New Year’s Levee on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020! This year’s levee will be held at the Waterdown Legion, located at 79 Hamilton St. N., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. Join us for some cake and coffee in celebration of 2020!

From Almut and I, Merry Christmas and best wishes for the new year and new decade!

- David Sweet is member of Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the shadow minister for International Human Rights and Religious Freedom.