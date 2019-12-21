CANCER (June 21-July 22)

While someone close to you might be groaning about some aspect of this holiday season, you immediately come up with a great idea to bypass the issue. Ear-to-ear smiles surround you as a result. Tonight: Under the mistletoe.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others find you rather withdrawn and cloistered. Your personality does not seem to be breaking through, and you do not seem to care. Others could express upset. You might need a lazy day at home. Tonight: Make it easy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have the ability to convince a close friend or neighbour to follow through on an invitation and not make it such a big deal. Your creativity surges and you are able to sort through an issue with ease. Tonight: A loved one delights in your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your more possessive side emerges. Don't let a materialistic quality around Christmas take over. A family member might not be able to help themselves, but you can. You know better. Tonight: Complete some last-minute Christmas errands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You radiate. Others notice your glow and wonder where it stems from. You could be eyeing a situation differently, and as a result flow through it well. Roll with an unexpected change. Tonight: Make merry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take your time finishing up some holiday details. You could feel some nostalgia when reflecting on past Christmases with someone you love. If you have a surprise gift, make it a point to keep it just that. Tonight: Shhh ... don't let the cat out of the bag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Emphasize your commitments as well as your friends. As materialistic as Christmas can become, it still has a way of focusing a spotlight on each of your individual relationships. Tonight: Where the action is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might not have imagined needing to take such a strong role around a certain festivity. Many people clamour to be around you. Others follow your lead. Try not to react to sudden news. Tonight: A force to be reckoned with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

News finally filters in your direction. Make the most out of this weekend. Go to a concert or ballet, or any event you love about Christmas. Consider calling others at a distance to wish them a Merry Christmas. Tonight: Go caroling if you want.

BORN TODAY: Actress Jane Fonda (1937), actor Samuel L. Jackson (1948), musician Frank Zappa (1940)

