Re: Longtime Waterdown physician Dr. James Faught retires

There is a popular television show called The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor would be a perfect title to give to the man who recently announced his retirement from family practice in the small town of Waterdown.

This announcement caused great sadness in my heart and in the heart of many patients who highly respect and love him. This was evident when I pulled into the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion, where a line of people spilled out the door, waiting to give best wishes and a farewell hug to our beloved good doctor, Dr. James Faught.

One of the lines translated from the Hippocratic Oath says that a doctor “will remember that there is art to medicine as well as science, and that warmth, sympathy, and understanding may outweigh the surgeon's knife or the chemist's drug.”

Warmth, sympathy, and understanding are words that would well describe this good doctor. Kindness, gentleness and compassion would be another set of words that ring true.

Waiting your turn to see Dr. Faught was never a hardship because you knew that if he was running behind there was good reason. He may have been taking an extra moment to completely listen, deeply see or gently touch a patient with compassion.

This good doctor might have been rushing in from making a house call or hospital visit. Yes, a house call, believe it or not.

I have memories of such a house call when I was a young new mom struggling with a colicky baby. Dr. Faught came, gave reassurance and instilled within me a sense of confidence I so desperately needed. This was my first child, and this good doctor even drove me to the hospital when I went into labour with my second child. Yes, indeed service extending beyond the call of duty.

I, along with many will miss this good doctor. He helped to lighten the load as he walked me through not only some physical health issues, but also through the emotional highs and lows that we all face in life.