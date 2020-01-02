Happy New Year and welcome to a new decade!

We’ve entered the future. 2020 sounds futuristic and considering the massive changes in the use of technology through the 2010s, it’s hard to imagine what will happen in the next 10 years.

The rise of social media, online shopping and the ever-increasing accumulation of gadgets, are counterbalanced by electric cars, green thinking and social commitments to avert the climate crisis. We are living in an age of both intellectual divides and rapid social and technological change. It makes one wonder how important it is to have the latest communication gadget — Alexa, Google Home, Echo etc. — and whether they improve our lives?

Flamborough Connects has been navigating the technological evolution of communication tools since it began supporting this community with information and referral services in the late 1970s. In the four years that I have been managing the agency, we have rebranded, redeveloped the website, adopted social media and created a staff position to try and manage it all.

Not only are technological communication tools expanding rapidly, but traditional methods are still necessary: brochures and pamphlets, newspapers, community guides, etc. The fact that Flamborough Connects continues to maintain traditional communications tools — while adopting new forms — is a good indication that FC understands that communication is complex and that everyone’s abilities and needs must be considered when reaching out to community.

Flamborough Connects’ 2020 resolution is to review our communication products and services — and invite the community to help us evaluate our effectiveness.

How do you connect to community? Do you follow local Facebook pages, and is Flamborough Connects one of them? When you are searching for local information — are you connecting online, reading the Review, picking up pamphlets, or asking Alexa?

We will be evaluating our services throughout the year — and we want your input. We will be conducting surveys and inviting the community to visit with us.

For more information, message us, send an email at info@flamboroughconnects.ca, drop into the office at163 Dundas St. E., or give us a call at 905-689-7880.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.